About the bikebiz awards
For over a decade the BikeBiz Awards, has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene.
The scheme offers an array of expertly-curated categories, designed to reflect the vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.
Most importantly, the BikeBiz Awards puts the decision-making power in the hands of industry professionals and cycling enthusiasts – as who could be better qualified to select the very best in the sector than those who live & breathe cycling?
What was new for 2022?
For last year’s awards, we introduced a new procedure utilising an expert judging panel, all with experience from across the broad spectrum of the cycling industry, while still offering public votes in some key awards.
The biggest changes for the 2022 awards were the introduction of five new awards – Specialist Distributor of the Year, Best Shared Transport Provider, Micromobility Retailer of the Year, Micromobility Brand of the Year, and the BikeBiz Diversity Champion Award.
We also introduced five overarching categories for the awards, covering the key areas of the market – Brands, Distributors, Retailers, Inclusivity, and Micromobility.
All of these changes were made to ensure the 2022 awards were reflective of all the brilliant work being done in the cycling industry, and to acknowledge the new and exciting developments in the micromobility, inclusivity, and advocacy areas.
Hosted By
Register for updates
Want to be kept up to date with the latest news from BikeBiz and BikeBiz Awards? Just fill in the form below and you won’t miss a thing!