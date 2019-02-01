Register for updates

For over a decade the BikeBiz Awards, has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene.

The scheme offers an array of expertly-curated categories, designed to reflect the vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.

Most importantly, the BikeBiz Awards puts the decision-making power in the hands of industry professionals and cycling enthusiasts – as who could be better qualified to select the very best in the sector than those who live & breathe cycling?